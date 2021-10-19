Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 929,400 Shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) by 716.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.07% of Edify Acquisition worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edify Acquisition by 0.3% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 423,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 37.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edify Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

