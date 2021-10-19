Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 5.60% of Iron Spark I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth $2,519,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $7,645,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $1,532,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $1,996,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $998,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISAA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

