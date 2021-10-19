Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 969,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 13.33% of Noble Rock Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRAC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

