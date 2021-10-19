Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000,200 Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.48% of Virtuoso Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $360,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,934,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,428,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOSO opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

