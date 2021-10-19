Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at $12,435,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $11,226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $10,908,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $10,886,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $9,920,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

DHBCU stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. DHB Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.