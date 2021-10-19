Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,645 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANZUU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of ANZUU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

