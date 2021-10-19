Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850,200 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXIIU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,420,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $11,722,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,205,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,965,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,000.

Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

