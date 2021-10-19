Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 67,109 Shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,109 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of D8 worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D8 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $997,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEH opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. D8 Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla purchased 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,333,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

