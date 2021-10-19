Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $625,000.

Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

