Permission Coin Trading Down 17.6% This Week (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $36.11 million and approximately $395,373.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00065796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,071.56 or 0.99624964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.54 or 0.06069372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022454 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

