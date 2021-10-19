Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Acquired by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine makes up 1.9% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 3.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 5.9% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 3.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

