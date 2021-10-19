Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).
Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,659 ($34.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,767.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,078.79. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSN. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).
PSN opened at GBX 2,659 ($34.74) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,767.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,078.79. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.