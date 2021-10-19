Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,659 ($34.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,767.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,078.79. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

