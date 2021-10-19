Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,822,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,636 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $104,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at $253,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 17.35%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

