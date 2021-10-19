Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.28

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,600 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

