Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading Down 3.6%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 1,486,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 33,085,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $1,698,957,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922,353 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,919 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,072,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 51.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,548,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,598 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

