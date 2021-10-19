Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading Down 3.6%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 1,486,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 33,085,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $1,698,957,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922,353 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,919 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,072,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 51.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,548,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,598 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
