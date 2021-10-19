PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.68

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.68 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 158,436 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of £40.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

