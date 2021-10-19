Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.21

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.21 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 25.22 ($0.33). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 24.52 ($0.32), with a volume of 4,908,236 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £970.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.21.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

