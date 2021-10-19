Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0532 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $105,535.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00064516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00100225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,599.13 or 1.00124671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.60 or 0.06006922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,595,823 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

