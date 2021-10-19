Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lowered by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.4% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

