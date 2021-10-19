Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

