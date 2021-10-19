Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 10,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00.

Aritzia stock traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.66. 404,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,972. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.44 and a 52 week high of C$50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.85.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

