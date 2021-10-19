Phore Price Tops $0.0941 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0941 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $2,086.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $257.29 or 0.00402660 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,243,540 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

