Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading Down 4.4%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 3,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 435,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $746.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
