Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading Down 4.4%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 3,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 435,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Photronics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $746.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.