Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29), with a volume of 484249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.60 ($1.29).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £542.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

