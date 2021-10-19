PieDAO DOUGH v2 One Day Volume Reaches $525,129.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $525,129.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00194200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00089799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 85,347,346 coins and its circulating supply is 15,706,703 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

