Pigeoncoin Price Down 3.8% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $22,419.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.