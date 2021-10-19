Pillar Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.80 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $183,662.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00188637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Pillar is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

