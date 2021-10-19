PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCQ. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 1,805.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Shares of PCQ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 38,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

