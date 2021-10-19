Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of Pinduoduo worth $273,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 19.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,698,000 after buying an additional 285,343 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after buying an additional 342,069 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Pinduoduo by 16.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pinduoduo by 23.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,397,000 after buying an additional 152,222 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

