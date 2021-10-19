Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 106.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Ping Identity worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $4,008,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

