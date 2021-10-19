Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $2,660.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.00299741 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007084 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002053 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,941,133 coins and its circulating supply is 431,680,697 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

