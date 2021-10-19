Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener Sells 26,527 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PNFP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.58. 9,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

