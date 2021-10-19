Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNW. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

PNW traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. 5,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $91.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

