Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $2.12 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00003328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $397.33 million and approximately $956,858.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.66 or 0.00222571 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00107718 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00125239 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002729 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,588,699 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

