Pirl 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $54,055.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

