Pirl (PIRL) Market Capitalization Achieves $52,638.91

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $52,638.91 and $2.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 44.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

