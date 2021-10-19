PIXEL Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $1,838.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,896.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.52 or 0.00963309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00266777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.44 or 0.00265182 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002525 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

