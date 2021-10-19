Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $186,864.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001142 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00116078 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00005877 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.82 or 0.00595157 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

