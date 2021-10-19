Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Up 3.9%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 2,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.