PlatON Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, PlatON has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and $4.14 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlatON

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,687,631 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

