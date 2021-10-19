Playcent (PCNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22,038.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Playcent has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $22,038.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00190391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,626,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.