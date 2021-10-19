Playgroundz (IOG) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $273,218.28 and approximately $1,074.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00064724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00100323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,397.72 or 1.00194462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.62 or 0.05990737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

