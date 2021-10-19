Playkey (PKT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $110,812.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $628,607.51 and approximately $110,812.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00190087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00088839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

