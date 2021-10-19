Playtech’s (PYTCF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PYTCF. Peel Hunt lowered Playtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Playtech from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Playtech alerts:

Shares of PYTCF traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757. Playtech has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.