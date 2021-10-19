Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Update

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Plaza Retail REIT stock remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAZRF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.