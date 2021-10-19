PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading 5.2% Higher

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.95. 7,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,500,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 847,113 shares of company stock worth $20,700,402 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

