Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.74

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 2481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.