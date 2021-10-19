pNetwork (PNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.89 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $36.10 million and $7.89 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00040713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00189803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00088702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 81,528,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,705,981 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

