POA (POA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $133,451.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $133,451.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,364,933 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
