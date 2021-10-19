POA Price Reaches $0.0392 on Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, POA has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $117,566.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,702,847 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
